Benefit held for Navy Vet and his service dog injured in accident

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) It’s a story that we continue to follow, in August Navy Veteran Matt Schipferling was involved in a tragic accident and the community steps in to help.

“The next thing I that I could really recall is seeing the front end of a truck,” Matt Schipferling describes his late August car accident. “I was pretty scraped up on my left side. They didn’t find any broken bones or anything.”

Matt was riding in his motorized scooter when a drunk-driver struck him and his service dog Cherokee.

Schipferling says, “They found out that Cherokee had a sprained right lower leg.”

The driver didn’t have insurance, which meant mounting medical bills for Matt, so the community stepped in to help.

Bronson Smith organized Sunday’s event and says, “The bills for his actual care and then the bills for his dog’s care; I thought to myself, maybe somebody should do something for this guy.”

Schipferling says, “When I had found out that he didn’t have anyinsurance, I thought ‘oh boy’ on a fixed income I thought I was going to go in debt.”

Smith organized this benefit to help Matt.

Smith says, “I called the Grand Meridan and they were very generous to donate the hall. People have given me so much stuff. It really makes you feel good.”

Now this Navy Veteran finds himself in unfamiliar waters.

Schipferling says, “I help people out when I can and for someone to actually throw me a benefit is something that I never really heard of. I’m grateful for what has been done so far.”

Sunday’s benefit for raised over $1700.