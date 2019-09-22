Benefit to fund North Pole display

KAUKAUNA ,Wis. (WFRV) — A benefit was held on Saturday to help fund a popular Christmas display.

The North Pole Display Benefit was held at Electric City Lanes in Kaukauna. The bowling alley is located on 136 W. Wisconsin Ave. and the event was held from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The North Pole Display is an interactive display which keeps in mind disabled children and the elderly who are forgotten on Christmas.

The display was was originally created in Kaukauna resident, Troy Campbell’s, backyard located on Rusty Court. It is now being moved to the city’s Industrial Park.

The benefit aims to fund the move and supply power to the new site.

Campbell said the benefit will also help keep the display alive, so people from all over can continue to make their trip to the North Pole.

“I’ve affected a lot of lives,” Campbell said. “I have people from 39 countries that come to my display. 150 cities, Wisconsin and all states in the union have come to see my display.”

The event raised funds through auctions, raffle baskets, a 9 pin bowling tournament and visits with Santa Claus.

Click here to find out how to make additional donations.