Benefit to raise money for Nick Diemel’s wife and children

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) — A benefit is being held Saturday in an effort to to help support the family of Nick Diemel.

The Shawano County brothers, Nick and Justin Diemel, went missing in July during a business trip in Missouri.

They were both later confirmed dead in October after Missouri officials used DNA comparisons to identify burned human remains found on a Missouri man’s farm.

Now, a benefit is being held to help raise money to support Nick’s children and his wife Lisa.

“They have four children now Lisa is a single mom,” says Cara Krull, who helped organize the event. “She obviously, you know, is going to need help and these children, you know, have things that they’re going to need growing up. So, we wanted to raise money to help out with that.”

The benefit has auctions, raffles and live music. It is being hosted at Romy’s Nitingale located at W5670 County Rd A in Black Creek until midnight.