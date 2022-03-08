(WFRV) – Over 44,000 families in Wisconsin received benefits under a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program that helps families who had children miss out on free or reduced-price meals at school due to COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that families who had children, because of COVID-19, miss free or reduced-priced meals at school will get benefits. This only applies to children who are enrolled in the free or reduced-price meals program and who attend schools that participate in the USDA’s National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program are eligible for the P-EBT.
“The P-EBT program for the current school year is different from prior years because most children have been learning in-person at their schools since the fall of 2021. Nevertheless, COVID-19 has continued to disrupt some classrooms, keeping some students learning from home or absent, and this has caused some children to miss the school-provided meals that thousands of Wisconsin families rely on,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.
The DHS says they issued $7.10 in benefits for each eligible child for each day they were eligible in August, September and October 2021. Most of the families would see the benefits placed on QUEST or P-EBT cards they already have.
The families who would get the benefits for the first time will be sent new P-EBT cards in the mail.
The DHS says they have scheduled five regular benefit issuances over the coming months that will cover the entire 2021-2022 school year.
|Months of the school year during which at-home learning days or COVID-19-related absences happened
|Month when benefits will be issued
|August, September, October 2021
|Early March 2022
|November and December 2021
|Early April 2022
|January and February 2022
|Mid-May 2022
|March and April 2022
|Mid-June 2022
|May and June 2022
|Late August 2022
The DHS uses information that is supplied by the school districts to determine who gets the benefits.
Families with questions are advised to visit the School P-EBT webpage or call 833-431-2224.