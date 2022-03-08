(WFRV) – Over 44,000 families in Wisconsin received benefits under a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program that helps families who had children miss out on free or reduced-price meals at school due to COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that families who had children, because of COVID-19, miss free or reduced-priced meals at school will get benefits. This only applies to children who are enrolled in the free or reduced-price meals program and who attend schools that participate in the USDA’s National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program are eligible for the P-EBT.

“The P-EBT program for the current school year is different from prior years because most children have been learning in-person at their schools since the fall of 2021. Nevertheless, COVID-19 has continued to disrupt some classrooms, keeping some students learning from home or absent, and this has caused some children to miss the school-provided meals that thousands of Wisconsin families rely on,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

The DHS says they issued $7.10 in benefits for each eligible child for each day they were eligible in August, September and October 2021. Most of the families would see the benefits placed on QUEST or P-EBT cards they already have.

The families who would get the benefits for the first time will be sent new P-EBT cards in the mail.

The DHS says they have scheduled five regular benefit issuances over the coming months that will cover the entire 2021-2022 school year.

Months of the school year during which at-home learning days or COVID-19-related absences happened Month when benefits will be issued August, September, October 2021 Early March 2022 November and December 2021 Early April 2022 January and February 2022 Mid-May 2022 March and April 2022 Mid-June 2022 May and June 2022 Late August 2022

The DHS uses information that is supplied by the school districts to determine who gets the benefits.

Families with questions are advised to visit the School P-EBT webpage or call 833-431-2224.