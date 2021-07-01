Bergstrom Auto leases now-former Eagle Nation Cycles building

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The building that was once Eagle Nations Cycles and long time hang out of the Hells Lovers Motorcycle Gang will soon be a Bergstrom Auto storage facility, ending a long standing controversy in Neenah.

The building’s owner, Steve Erato, said, “Eagle Nation Cycles is over with, the building is completely leased out to Bergstrom Corporation and the metalworking equipment I took up to my place up north.”

Erato said Bergstrom reached out to him to set up this arrangement, but he previously told local five in April he was already considering other options for the building.

“They’re paying rent, they’re paying all the utilities, taxes, it was an excellent deal, there were no problems at all, they were a pleasure to deal with,” said Erato.

Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert was surprised to hear the news but said this is a net positive for the city.

He said, “It’s a win for the city because I think the perception will be better, we don’t have to worry about some of the things that have gone, that building’s had a long history.”

The mayor said the negative events in that area of Neenah were not good for the community and he told Local Five they have long term plans for the area.

“At some point we’re gonna try and purchase the building. We’re gonna do it at a reasonable number for the tax payers because we’ve got plans for that area,” said Kaufert. “There’s a parking ramp that needs to be built. That’s projected as a possible site for a parking ramp.”

Erato said, “It was a pleasure working with Bergstrom and compared to the city, it was the city who I didn’t care to work with, and Bergstrom was a pleasure.”

The shop is already boarded up ready for Bergstrom Auto to take over and use as a new storage facility.