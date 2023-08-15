NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom Automotive announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Broadway Automotive.

In a release, Bergstrom Automotive says the move helps add to Bergstrom’s long-standing position as the largest automotive sales and service company in Wisconsin.

The acquisition of the Green Bay-based Broadway Automotive will give Bergstrom both the Ford and Hyundai dealership on Military Avenue as well as the Chevrolet and Volkswagon dealership on Ashland Avenue.

With similar footprints and histories in the automotive business, the two family-owned companies found themselves as competitors over the years.

Bergstrom’s Executive Chairman says it’s those similarities that made this the right decision for both companies.

“Our families have been friends while competing over the years and we have always held the Cuene family in high regard for doing what was right when it came to business practices. In the automotive dealership business, strength comes from the teammates who staff the dealerships – because quality service is what makes us successful. We couldn’t be more excited to be offering the Broadway teammates the opportunity to join and add to our team and to help us fulfill our goal of providing outstanding guest service to the people of Green Bay, Manitowoc and the surrounding communities.” John F. Bergstrom

The acquisition of Broadway Automotive now gives Bergstrom over 1,000 teammates working within the Green Bay Market. The deal will also reportedly put Bergstrom into the Manitowoc market with the Chevrolet-GMC-Caddillac dealership on Grand Avenue.

Bergstrom says the transition of ownership is expected to begin within the next few weeks and that it plans to hire everyone who is currently working at the now-former Broadway Automotive dealerships.

“Our plan is to hire every current teammate who wants to work with us and understands our guest-focused culture. Those that join us will retain their Broadway tenure for their benefits with

Bergstrom, rewarding them for their years of service.” -Tim M. Bergstrom, President and CEO

No additional information was provided.