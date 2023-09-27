APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom Automotive announced it is hosting a “Drive for a Cure” event in October to help support breast cancer research.

According to a release, the “Drive for a Cure” event will be a two-day event at two different Bergstrom Locations.

The first day of the event will take place on Friday, October 6, at the Bergstrom Hyundai located at 3023 Victory Lane in Appleton just off of exit 139 on Interstate 41 & 15.

The second day of the event will take place on Saturday, October 7, at the Bergstrom Volkswagen located at 3139 South Washburn Street just off of exit 116 near the outlet mall in Oshkosh.

Event organizers say that on both days, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 100 Berstrom vehicles, including EVs, will be available to test drive.

For Each mile driven in these test drives, Bergstrom Automotive says it will donate $1 to breast cancer research at the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center.

Bergstrom officials say no registration is necessary to test drive the cars from this special fleet, however, drivers must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

Organizers add that free food and refreshments will be available throughout the event with participants in the test driving receiving a commemorative t-shirt. Raffle items will also be available including autographed Green Bay Packers merchandise.

Bergstrom Automotive says $586,000 has been raised for breast cancer research programs since the inception of the first “Drive for a Cure” event.

More information about the event and about Bergstrom Automotive can be found here.