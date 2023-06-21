(WFRV) – Bergstrom Automotive and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin have recently announced that they are partnering together to make Life-changing wishes come true for local kids battling critical illness.

In a release from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, it says it is partnering with Bergstrom as a way to help advertise and fundraise to fulfill the wish of 9-year-old Lincoln from Appleton. Lincoln is currently living with a critical nervous system disorder called Ataxia-Telangiectasia and he says his greatest wish is to go to Hawaii to see volcanoes and black sand.

To raise funds for the trip, Make-A-wish Wisconsin and Bergstrom Automotive will be raising donating money for every test drive and vehicle sold through June 30. Make-a-Wish Wisconsin says each Bergstrom dealership will donate $5 for every test drive taken, $50 for every vehicle sold, and also, $5 for every new fan or follower Bergstrom receives on its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

In addition to the donations through June 30, Bergstrom Automotive and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin will be holding Oil Change Day on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who make a $15 donation, at select Bergstrom locations, to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin will receive a $30 discount on an oil change.

The following locations will be taking part in Oil Change Day:

Bergstrom Chevrolet Cadillac of Appleton, 2245 W. College Ave, (920) 749-5800

Bergstrom Buick GMC of Appleton, 900 S. Nicolet Rd, (920) 735-2900

Bergstrom GM of Neenah, 150 N. Green Bay Road, (920) 722-1111

Bergstrom Ford Lincoln of Neenah, 525 S. Green Bay Road, (920) 727-9000

Bergstrom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Oshkosh, 3650 Jackson Street, (920) 236-3100

Bergstrom GM of Oshkosh, 355 N. Washburn, (920) 966-1166

Bergstrom Toyota of Oshkosh, 3245 S. Washburn, (920) 966-1616

Bergstrom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Kaukauna, 2929 Lawe Street, (920) 766-6500

Bergstrom Buick GMC Cadillac of Green Bay, 301 N. Taylor Street, (920) 494-1800

Bergstrom Subaru of Green Bay, 761 Pilgrim Way, (920) 857-1900

Team members from Bergstrom Automotive say they are driven to real a total contribution of over $3 million over the course of the partnership with Make-a-wish Wisconsin.

“We are proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and our community to help deliver life-changing wishes for these courageous local kids and their families who are facing heartbreaking critical illnesses.” Tim M. Bergstrom, President & CEO of Bergstrom Automotive

For more information or to make an online donation, click here.