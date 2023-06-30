APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s no secret that Bergstrom Automotive goes above and beyond to be recognized as a community-driven business, and its team members were able to raise record-breaking funds during one of its many campaigns.

According to Bergstrom Automotive officials, team members and the community rallied together to raise $302,275 through the June 3000 and Drive for Dreams campaign, which helps make life-changing wishes come true for local children facing critical illnesses.

In addition, this brings the Bergstrom Automotive total raised to more than $3 million over its impactful 23-year partnership.

The money raised will help send 9-year-old Lincoln and his family on what officials are calling a life-affirming trip to Hawaii.

“We’re really excited,” said Lincoln’s father. “We’ve been working with Make-A-Wish and Bergstrom for the last few months trying to get all this stuff started. We’ve been doing a countdown at home, and we have a few days left.”

Lincoln’s father continued to tell Local 5 News that Lincoln has felt famous throughout the last month as his picture was on several Bergstrom Automotive billboards in the Fox Valley.

Lincoln’s been looking forward to seeing the volcanoes and black sand beaches that Hawaii has to offer, something his family can’t wait to take him out to see.

“He’s continued to talk about it, and he really wants to go and see [them],” stated Lincoln’s father. “Every time we ask him, ‘What do you want to do this week?’ he says, ‘I want to go see a volcano.”

The family plans on making plenty of memories after they leave for the Aloha State in the middle of July.

Lincoln was joined by other Make-A-Wish members, such as Little Doug, who has stolen the hearts of Local 5’s viewers.

Lincoln left with a simple yet impactful statement concluding the event. “Thank you.”