Bergstrom Automotive set to launch “express.cars” virtual experience

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – “express.cars”, an enhanced automotive retail sales company by Bergstrom Automotive, becomes a reality on July 6, 2020 and is focused on serving Wisconsin.

“express.cars” offers 1300 certified used vehicles at one-low-price that consumers can browse, compare, shop or purchase fully online.

These vehicles can be picked up at the Green Bay delivery center located in at 2800 Ramada Way or delivered directly to the buyer’s driveway.

With a digital express purchase process, a consumer can buy a vehicle with confidence in 9 minutes or less without talking to a person (if they prefer complete contactless.)

This process includes everything from financing, vehicle trade assessment, vehicle appearance protection packages, and repair and maintenance protection plan choices — all of this from any device including mobile.

“express.cars is designed around our core principle of taking care of our guests while making it even more convenient in today’s busy world,” expressed John F. Bergstrom, Chairman and CEO. “Our newly hired and trained team of specialists are simply there to help make the car buying experience easy, painless and fun.”

express.cars will be open 24 hrs a day or shoppers can visit the delivery center between Monday-Thursday 9 AM – 8 PM and Friday & Saturday from 9 AM – 6 PM to pick up or view the vehicles.