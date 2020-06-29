FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Bergstrom Automotive set to launch “express.cars” virtual experience

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – “express.cars”, an enhanced automotive retail sales company by Bergstrom Automotive, becomes a reality on July 6, 2020 and is focused on serving Wisconsin.

“express.cars” offers 1300 certified used vehicles at one-low-price that consumers can browse, compare, shop or purchase fully online.

These vehicles can be picked up at the Green Bay delivery center located in at 2800 Ramada Way or delivered directly to the buyer’s driveway.

With a digital express purchase process, a consumer can buy a vehicle with confidence in 9 minutes or less without talking to a person (if they prefer complete contactless.)

This process includes everything from financing, vehicle trade assessment, vehicle appearance protection packages, and repair and maintenance protection plan choices — all of this from any device including mobile.

“express.cars is designed around our core principle of taking care of our guests while making it even more convenient in today’s busy world,” expressed John F. Bergstrom, Chairman and CEO. “Our newly hired and trained team of specialists are simply there to help make the car buying experience easy, painless and fun.”

express.cars will be open 24 hrs a day or shoppers can visit the delivery center between Monday-Thursday 9 AM – 8 PM and Friday & Saturday from 9 AM – 6 PM to pick up or view the vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play"

Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic"

Inside the KBO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inside the KBO"

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"