GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Throughout the month of June, all Bergstrom Automotive Dealerships have pledged to donate $5 for every test drive taken and $50 for every vehicle sold to the Make-a-Wish Foundation in Wisconsin.

This statewide nonprofit is part of the national organization that brings happiness to families whose children are facing a terminal diagnosis.

In addition, each time Bergstrom Automotive gets a new fan or follower on their Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter account, they will pledge another $5.