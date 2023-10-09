APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Bergstrom Automotive announced Monday morning that the 2023 Drive for a Cure event raised over $35,000 for breast cancer research in Wisconsin.

According to a release, the Drive for a Cure event was held over the weekend in both Appleton and Oshkosh as a way to help support breast cancer research throughout the state.

Officials say a special fleet of over 100 Bergstrom vehicles were available for anyone 21 years old or older to take out and test drive and for each mile driven throughout the entire weekend, Bergstrom says $1 dollar was donated to breast cancer research programs at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW).

Bergstrom Automotive stated that exactly $35,487 was raised from the event. $29,144 of that total was from the test drives and the remaining $6,343 was from donations and social media initiatives.

“Thank you to all of the survivors and those battling breast cancer who came out to support the event. We are extremely proud of our team members who volunteered their time and our community for their incredible support and contributions.” Tim M. Bergstrom, President and CEO of Bergstrom Automotive

A Bergstrom spokesperson says Drive for a Cure has now reached a lifetime grand total of more than $621,000.