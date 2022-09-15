NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass hosted its Art After Dark event to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

At the event, officials invited Dear Dualidad to sing live music in both English and Spanish.

Along with the live music, patrons were able to enjoy a beautiful view of Lake Winnebago, featured glass from the museum, and local food and beverages.

“It’s a great way to introduce people to our glass museum and our glass art,” said Kourtney Kositzke, Education and Community Program Manager with the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. “Sometimes people come for the outdoor activities but then see all of our great art pieces, some of them have never been here before so we’re inviting the community.”

Those interested in Zumba were also given the opportunity to dance with instructors from the area to Hispanic music.

“It’s amazing,” exclaims Kositzke. “It’s great to connect with different people that I didn’t know and a lot of people in the community have really assisted me in putting on this great event by either referring Zumba instructors, a great local band, and other aspects.”

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15.