FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass in Neenah temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass will be temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

According to the Board of Directors and the Executive Director of the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass (BMMOG), the museum is temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposure from a breakthrough case.

Furthermore, directors say October’s Art Activity Day and all other programs will also be canceled. Class and activity participants will reportedly be notified about the status of their purchases in the coming days.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the museum has decided to make the difficult decision to temporarily close. We look forward to reopening again in the very near future,” said Amy Moorefield, the museum’s Executive Director. 

