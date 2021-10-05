FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass premieres ‘Between Us’

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – “Between Us: a retrospective of works by John Littleton and Kate Vogel,” is the newest addition to the Museum of Glass.

The new exhibit celebrates over 40 years of artwork between John Littleton and Kate Vogel. The pair not only create art together, but also are married and have three children. They met at UW-Madison when the two were just students, finding their way in the art world.

‘Between Us’ showcases the evolution of glass art over time and how partnership can create the ultimate collaboration. There art features human hands, faces, as well as bags. The pieces are a variety of colors and textures.

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is open everyday except Monday and admission is free to the public. The museum will be hosting various programming throughout the Fall. “Between Us” will remain open until February 2022. For more information on the exhibit or classes, visit https://bmmglass.com/

