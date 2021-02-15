GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Bergstrom Subaru opens new facility in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay has welcomed an additional Bergstrom Subaru facility on Monday.

The new 50,000 square foot facility is located at 761 Pilgrim Way and includes sales, repairs, and maintenance areas as well as 27 mechanical stalls, three detail areas, and a drive-through car wash, according to the organization.

John F. Bergstrom, Chairman and CEO of Bergstrom Automotive shares, “We are thrilled to open our new Subaru facility and offer our guests this quality brand that is synonymous with safety and reliability. We have an incredible team that is ready to deliver an exceptional experience when you purchase or service your vehicle and we welcome everyone in the community to visit. And you can even bring your dog.”

Officials say the current location on Mason Street in Green Bay will continue as Bergstrom Mazda Mitsubishi.

