GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the top comedians in the industry is scheduled to return to the Resch Center in early 2023.

The Resch Center released information about Bert Kreischer’s upcoming appearance. On Friday, February 24 Kreischer will perform at the Resch Center.

He is bringing his Tops Off World Tour, and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Presale starts on October 26 at 10 a.m. with code TOPSOFF. Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Resch Center’s website, by calling 800-895-0071 or at the Ticket Star box office.

Kreischer is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who has multiple stand-up specials streaming on Netflix.