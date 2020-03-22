Best Buy announces change in store services due to COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Best Buy stores announce updates in store services starting March 22 and March 23.

Best Buy says that beginning on March 22 they will offer curbside services at all locations across the country where state or local laws allow.

Best Buy says all items ordered on BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app will be delivered to your car curbside.

The store says that if for any reason, you didn’t order the product in advance and the product is in stock in the store, employees will go get it in the store and sell it to you while you remain in your car.

The organization states they will temporarily be unable to continue product trade-in and recycling services.

Best Buy also announced that beginning March 23, they will no longer deliver large products into homes and will, instead, offer free doorstep delivery.

The organization has made the decision to suspend currently scheduled installations, haul-aways, or repairs for large items like refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, and TVs.

Best Buy says if someone is scheduled for an installation in the next 30 days, they will receive an email or text from Best Buy about delivery options.

Best Buy states, “We remain determined to continue to serve you and are announcing today a new way of making our stores accessible while even further enhancing customer and employee safety.”

