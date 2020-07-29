Best Buy to close stores for Thanksgiving Day 2020

(WFRV) – Best Buy, like many other major retailers, has chosen to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day.

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected. And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too,” the retailer said in a release.

Instead, Best Buy says it is enhancing the way it fulfills orders by offering more convenient pickup options and ensuring orders placed online arrive on time. Some of the seasonal deals will also be available earlier.

Kohl’s, Target, Walmart, and Dick’s Sporting Goods have also announced they will close for Thanksgiving this year.

