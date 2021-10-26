Best cheese curds in Wisconsin? Competition names three winners

(WFRV) – Who has the best curds in Wisconsin? Well, Travel Wisconsin announced the winners of the ‘Crown The Curd’ competition that named three winners across the state.

Travel Wisconsin did its best to find the best cheese curds in all of Wisconsin and came up with three winners.

The winners were broken into three different categories based on the number of locations. The winners were:

Single location Monroe Optimist Deep Fried Cheese Curds at Cheese Days – Monroe

Two-five locations The Great Dane – Madison, Wausau, Hilldale & Fitchburg

Six or more locations Culver’s



The Great Dane is a brewery/pub that is mainly based in the Madison area but has other locations, including one in Wausau.

Culver’s is a Wisconsin staple and can find one of their many locations on their website.

“Wisconsin’s spirited nature shines brightly through our passionate support of all things Wisconsin and what better way to celebrate Dairyland USA than by celebrating our fried cheese curds,” said Secretary-designee Anne Sayers.

More information on the contest can be viewed on Travel Wisconsin’s website.