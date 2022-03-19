Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Wisconsin using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. Chippewa Valley Technical College (Eau Claire)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $9,802

#9. Nicolet Area Technical College (Rhinelander)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $7,002

#8. Moraine Park Technical College (Fond Du Lac)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $8,489

#7. Waukesha County Technical College (Pewaukee)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $9,892

#6. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (Green Bay)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $9,164

#5. Northcentral Technical College (Wausau)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $9,820

#4. Northwood Technical College (Shell Lake)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $10,723

#3. Southwest Wisconsin Technical College (Fennimore)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $9,629

#2. Western Technical College – Wisconsin (La Crosse)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $9,122

#1. Fox Valley Technical College (Appleton)

– Niche grade: A-

– Net price: $10,417