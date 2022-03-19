Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.
Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Wisconsin using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.
#10. Chippewa Valley Technical College (Eau Claire)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $9,802
#9. Nicolet Area Technical College (Rhinelander)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $7,002
#8. Moraine Park Technical College (Fond Du Lac)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $8,489
#7. Waukesha County Technical College (Pewaukee)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $9,892
#6. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (Green Bay)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $9,164
#5. Northcentral Technical College (Wausau)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $9,820
#4. Northwood Technical College (Shell Lake)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $10,723
#3. Southwest Wisconsin Technical College (Fennimore)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $9,629
#2. Western Technical College – Wisconsin (La Crosse)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $9,122
#1. Fox Valley Technical College (Appleton)
– Niche grade: A-
– Net price: $10,417