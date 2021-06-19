(WFRV) – Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Wisconsin using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Wisconsin.

#25. Oconto County

– Population: 37,646

– Median home value: $157,000 (83% own)

– Median rent: $683 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $60,908

– Top places to live: Oconto (B), Oconto Falls (B), Lena (B)

#24. Barron County

– Population: 45,229

– Median home value: $153,200 (75% own)

– Median rent: $705 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $52,703

– Top places to live: Rice Lake (B+), Barron (B), Chetek (B)

#23. Buffalo County

– Population: 13,126

– Median home value: $159,700 (76% own)

– Median rent: $765 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $57,829

– Top places to live: Cochrane (B+), Alma (B+), Glencoe (B)

#22. Marquette County

– Population: 15,304

– Median home value: $155,300 (81% own)

– Median rent: $701 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $52,288

– Top places to live: Moundville (B), Westfield (B-), Endeavor (B-)

#21. Adams County

– Population: 20,094

– Median home value: $131,100 (83% own)

– Median rent: $639 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $46,369

– Top places to live: Dell Prairie (B), Leola (B-), Rome (B-)

#20. Wood County

– Population: 73,112

– Median home value: $131,900 (72% own)

– Median rent: $718 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $54,913

– Top places to live: Marshfield (A), Port Edwards (B+), Lake Wazeecha (B)

#19. Rusk County

– Population: 14,132

– Median home value: $113,400 (79% own)

– Median rent: $661 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $47,532

– Top places to live: Ladysmith (B+), Big Bend (B), Bruce (B)

#18. Langlade County

– Population: 19,146

– Median home value: $113,900 (77% own)

– Median rent: $640 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $49,491

– Top places to live: Antigo (B-), Rolling (B), Antigo Town (B)

#17. Polk County

– Population: 43,438

– Median home value: $169,700 (79% own)

– Median rent: $756 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $59,994

– Top places to live: Amery (B), Dresser (B), Osceola (B)

#16. Lincoln County

– Population: 27,744

– Median home value: $139,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $662 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $58,541

– Top places to live: Tomahawk (B), Merrill (B), Birch (B)

#15. Waushara County

– Population: 24,193

– Median home value: $146,100 (82% own)

– Median rent: $671 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $52,810

– Top places to live: Wautoma (B), Wild Rose (B+), Plainfield (B+)

#14. Marinette County

– Population: 40,391

– Median home value: $123,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $679 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $50,330

– Top places to live: Peshtigo (B), Marinette (B), Niagara (B)

#13. Green Lake County

– Population: 18,755

– Median home value: $146,600 (76% own)

– Median rent: $710 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $55,075

– Top places to live: Berlin (B), Markesan (B+), Berlin Town (B+)

#12. Bayfield County

– Population: 14,993

– Median home value: $170,200 (83% own)

– Median rent: $653 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $56,096

– Top places to live: Bayview (A+), Washburn Town (A), Washburn (A)

#11. Forest County

– Population: 8,995

– Median home value: $132,300 (76% own)

– Median rent: $506 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $45,536

– Top places to live: Lincoln (B), Laona (B), Wabeno (B)

#10. Waukesha County

– Population: 400,475

– Median home value: $282,300 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,046 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $87,277

– Top places to live: Elm Grove (A+), Brookfield (A+), Nashotah (A+)

#9. Price County

– Population: 13,416

– Median home value: $122,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $698 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $47,956

– Top places to live: Worcester (B+), Phillips (B+), Emery (B)

#8. Burnett County

– Population: 15,289

– Median home value: $158,800 (82% own)

– Median rent: $752 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $52,672

– Top places to live: Sand Lake (B+), Webster (B), Roosevelt (B)

#7. Washburn County

– Population: 15,688

– Median home value: $157,400 (80% own)

– Median rent: $709 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $50,280

– Top places to live: Spooner (B), Long Lake (B+), Stinnett (B+)

#6. Ozaukee County

– Population: 88,597

– Median home value: $282,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $927 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $85,215

– Top places to live: Cedarburg (A+), Mequon (A+), Thiensville (A+)

#5. Sawyer County

– Population: 16,399

– Median home value: $168,400 (74% own)

– Median rent: $682 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $47,714

– Top places to live: Hayward (B+), Bass Lake (A-), Lenroot (A-)

#4. Iron County

– Population: 5,687

– Median home value: $119,000 (78% own)

– Median rent: $538 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $43,798

– Top places to live: Hurley (B), Gurney (B), Montreal (B)

#3. Oneida County

– Population: 35,381

– Median home value: $174,100 (83% own)

– Median rent: $766 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $56,852

– Top places to live: Rhinelander (B), Woodruff (A), Minocqua (A)

#2. Door County

– Population: 27,472

– Median home value: $214,100 (80% own)

– Median rent: $795 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $61,560

– Top places to live: Sturgeon Bay (A-), Gibraltar (A), Egg Harbor (A)

#1. Vilas County

– Population: 21,751

– Median home value: $202,900 (78% own)

– Median rent: $699 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $47,072

– Top places to live: Arbor Vitae (B+), Presque Isle (B+), Boulder Junction (B)