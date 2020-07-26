Better Business Bureau says $77,500 lost after online scam, warns residents of shady site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing a nationwide alert after customers across 11 states reported almost falling victim or falling victim to an online scam.

According to BBB, the scam is coming from a vehicle”transport” website displaying a Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin address titled BCO Logistics, LLC.

BBB says consumers thought they were purchasing vehicles through an online ad from a private seller who claimed to be using BCO Logistics as its vehicle transport company.

Three out of 13 individuals across 11 states are said to have reported losing money when they made wire transfer payments for vehicles not delivered – one consumer lost $3,000, one lost $32,600, another lost $41,900, for a combined loss of $77,500.

The organization shares residents fell victim to the scam by answering faulty ads seen on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, AutoTrader.com, local city websites and other sites for boats, RV’s, trailers, skid steers, campers, cars, and other vehicles.

Officials say the actual Wisconsin corporation registrant spoke with BBB Wisconsin on July 2 and informed them that his name and corporation name have also been hijacked and being used fraudulently.

The Better Business Bureau add that he and his actual company, BCO Logistics LLC, are in no way connected or related to this scheme of advertising, selling, storing, or transporting vehicles used in “for sale” advertisements.

BBB Serving Wisconsin CEO and President Jim Temmer said, “Today, you must absolutely do your homework. BBB is seeing more and more scenarios exactly like this. Scammers are stealing and using legitimate business names, owner and officer names, addresses and other pieces of information to appear more believable.”

For more information on how to best protect yourself against online scams, click here.

