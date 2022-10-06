GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donations are pouring in for those affected by Ian, but not everyone is looking to help.

“Make sure that when you use your heart you use your head when donating,” said Susan Bach, Northeast Wisconsin Regional Director at the Better Business Bureau.

As people give to victims of hurricane Ian the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning donors about scammers taking advantage of their kindness.

“Unfortunately, whenever there is something happening in the news, we know that scammers follow along, and they try and figure out a way to make money,” explained Bach.

Bach says background checking the charity in question will save you from being swindled.

“It’s very important that you do a little bit of research first to make sure that it is a reputable charity,” stated Bach.

Charities across the country are continuing to collect money and supplies for those in need. Bach says whenever in doubt question the charity and individuals collecting.

“Are they already organized in that area? Do they have experience helping people in those types of situations, and do they have an established presence there? That way you know your money will be most effective,” said Bach.

For more information on how to prevent fraud click here.