Better Business Bureau reveals the five riskiest scams in the U.S.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Scams are all around us. Last year Americans were taken for nearly $670 million. So we spoke with the Better Business Bureau to find out where you’re most likely to lose money.

A report just released by the Bettter Business Bureau reveals the five riskiest scams. The goal according to Susan Bach, is to try to keep you from becoming a victim.

“We take the information that we gathered from our Scam Tracker portal and do an analysis of what is the most risky scam for consumers,” said Bach, regional director for the BBB.

In 2019 over 37,000 scams were reported to the BBB and at the top the list – employment scams.

“Employment scams have been prevalent for so long and they are really dangerous,” Bach said.

A company offered this man a customer service position he could do from home after posting his resume online.

“Nothing really odd about it, uhm or anything like that to me,” said Michael Poling.

Then they sent him a check to buy home office equipment, which Bach says is always fake.

“They’ll give you a check which turns out to be counterfeit, ask you to deposit it into your personal account and then start sending money elsewhere to suppliers or other scam artists,” Bach said.

Bach says victims of employment scams lose on average $1,500. But the second riskiest scam involving cryptocurrency could cost you much more – on average about $3,000.

“We just started tracking those last year and they are already number two,” Bach said.

Bach says con artists reach out by email offering big returns on digital assets. You invest and your money is gone.

“If you don’t understand the product that you’re investing in, bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, it’s a good idea to stay away,” she said.

Rounding out the top five, online purchase scams, fake checks/mail orders, and advance fee loans. Bach says always ask questions when someone is asking for your money.

You can find the BBB’s full report here.