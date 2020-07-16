Bicycle and pedestrian bridge to be constructed in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The construction of a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Fox River Power canal near downtown Appleton will be underway after a charitable donation of $500,000.

The Appleton Common Council voted on Wednesday to accept the grant which is part of an estate gift of more than one hundred million dollars, from the David and Rita Nelson Family Fund – the largest gift in the history of the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.

In gratitude for the donation, the council voted to name the newly constructed 750-foot bicycle and pedestrian bridge in the honor of David Nelson and his wife Rita.

“This naming recognition provides a lasting tribute for a couple whose charitable legacy will boost important, signature projects throughout the Fox Valley for many years to come,” Curt Detjen, Community Foundation president and CEO, said.

David Nelson’s involvement in the community including being the former chief financial officer for both The Post-Crescent in Appleton and the Green Bay Press-Gazette and an investor in radio stations and other businesses.

David’s wife, Rita was equally an active member of the community serving as a teacher with the De Pere School District in 1992 and after retiring having continued to serve as a substitute teacher into her 80s.

The total project cost is estimated to cost $2.8 million, with $300,000 coming from a Greenways line built in the county.

Construction is to begin in 2021 and conclude in 2022.

