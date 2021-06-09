Bicycle racing returns to Manitowoc after 12 years, traffic challenges likely

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a 12-year hiatus, Manitowoc will be a host city to the Tour of America’s Dairyland (ToAD) bicycle racing series.

Manitowoc was scheduled to host an event in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the return was pushed back to 2021. ToAD is a bicycle road racing series of 11 back-to-back days of racing throughout the southeastern part of the state.

“We are so excited to see the return of this incredible spectacle. We were given this very unique opportunity to host a doubleheader this year and we jumped on it,” says Race Site Coordinator, John Brunner.

An evening reception on the roofdeck of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum will also be part of the event. Food vendors will be in the area as well.

The downtown location will likely have some traffic challenges during the two days of the race. The course uses North 8th Street from Maritime to Chicago Street, Chicago Street to N 5th Street, N 5th Street to Maritime Drive and Maritime Drive back to N 8th Street.

Traffic will be routed the day of the races.