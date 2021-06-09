LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Bicycle racing returns to Manitowoc after 12 years, traffic challenges likely

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a 12-year hiatus, Manitowoc will be a host city to the Tour of America’s Dairyland (ToAD) bicycle racing series.

Manitowoc was scheduled to host an event in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the return was pushed back to 2021. ToAD is a bicycle road racing series of 11 back-to-back days of racing throughout the southeastern part of the state.

“We are so excited to see the return of this incredible spectacle. We were given this very unique opportunity to host a doubleheader this year and we jumped on it,” says Race Site Coordinator, John Brunner.

An evening reception on the roofdeck of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum will also be part of the event. Food vendors will be in the area as well.

The downtown location will likely have some traffic challenges during the two days of the race. The course uses North 8th Street from Maritime to Chicago Street, Chicago Street to N 5th Street, N 5th Street to Maritime Drive and Maritime Drive back to N 8th Street.

Traffic will be routed the day of the races.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3