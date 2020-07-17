Bicyclist dead after being struck by a vehicle in Waupaca County

DAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Dayton on Thursday afternoon.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says police responded around 1:30 p.m. to a report of a vehicle versus bicycle crash near the intersection of Stratton Lake Road and Holmnlane Road in the Town of Dayton.

After further investigation police determined a bicyclist was traveling on Stratton Lake Road when they were struck by a vehicle traveling east on Stratton Lake Road.

Officials report the bicyclist was flown from the scene to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident remains under investigation at this time.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5