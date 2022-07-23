(WFRV) – Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Green Bay Packer AJ Dillon have partnered to help provide free meals to children this summer.

The ‘Healthy Kids Healthy Summer’ campaign announced in early June that Dillon was providing a $25,000 donation to the campaign. Now there’s a way for anyone to donate that provides a win-win situation for everyone involved.

A silent auction, with items that include autographed jerseys and helmets from Brett Favre, Randall Cobb, and Dillon, Milwaukee Brewer tickets, a Milwaukee Tool M18 Lawnmower, and more.

So far, the campaign has raised more than 250,000 meals for local neighbors in need, and the silent auction will hopefully take that number to a new height.

While people can bid silently on the items, it’s not an issue that should be kept quiet.

“We understand that healthy kids have a better advantage to learn, which is important whether or not they’re in the classroom, but we also understand that an increasing number of families are continuing to struggle to put food on their tables,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer.

The silent auction ends July 28 at 8 p.m. Click here to see the full list of items available to bid on.