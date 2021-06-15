‘Big 5’ School Districts of Wisconsin send letter to Legislature

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The five biggest school districts in Wisconsin (which includes Green Bay) sent a letter to Legislature regarding the recent action of the Joint Finance Committee.

The superintendents of Wisconsin’s five largest school districts are telling members of the Legislature that they’re “dismayed” that $2.3 billion in federal aid is at risk because of low funding for K-12 schools.

The heads of the Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay districts urged legislators in a letter sent Tuesday to set aside partisan differences to do what is best for the state’s schools.

The state budget being written by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee does not include enough funding for K-12 schools to ensure Wisconsin would be able to keep $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.