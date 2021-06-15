GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Big 5’ School Districts of Wisconsin send letter to Legislature

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The five biggest school districts in Wisconsin (which includes Green Bay) sent a letter to Legislature regarding the recent action of the Joint Finance Committee.

The superintendents of Wisconsin’s five largest school districts are telling members of the Legislature that they’re “dismayed” that $2.3 billion in federal aid is at risk because of low funding for K-12 schools.

The heads of the Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay districts urged legislators in a letter sent Tuesday to set aside partisan differences to do what is best for the state’s schools.

The state budget being written by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee does not include enough funding for K-12 schools to ensure Wisconsin would be able to keep $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports

Appleton North Soccer moves on to sectionals

Kimberly girls soccer advances to soccer sectionals

Symetra Tour Championship

Symetra Tour Wrap