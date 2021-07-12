Big Brother Big Sister featured non-profit for Green Bay Booyah game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Batter up! The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) will be a featured non-profit organization at the Green Bay Booyah game on Monday, July 12.

The event will include raffles, the chance to meet former NFL players, and of course a great night of Booyah Baseball. The evening will be a perfect opportunity to highlight great Big and Little matches while also providing a spotlight on all the mentoring work being done in the greater Green Bay area.

During the game, the BBBSNEW will receive three special shout-outs, while also hosting a 50/50 raffle campaign that will raise funds to continue support kids in the community.

Thanks to a generous donation from Capital Credit Union, approximately 25 Big-Little matches were offered free admission to the Booyah game. This will be a first-time experience for many Littles from the BBBSNEW.

The BBBSNEW will have a booth on the main concourse level of the stadium to answer questions and inform the community of mentoring programs within the community. Current BBBSNEW matches will be running the booth.

And what goes best with a Green Bay Booyah game? The Green Bay Packers! Former Packers’ player Jarrett Bush will take the mound to throw out the opening pitch of the game. Following that, Bush will be hanging out at the BBBSNEW booth to take photos with fans and promote the organization.

This is going to be one fun night you are not going to want to miss. To get tickets for the game, you can check out the Northwoods League website.