NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted their annual “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser. The event returns after taking a three-year hiatus. Big brother Eric Fieck says he enjoys taking a strike at making a difference.

“What started out as “Best friends of Neenah Menasha” has now merged into Big Brothers Big Sister and we really like the fact of giving back to the local kids in our community,” said Fieck.

Fieck says he and others are looking to inspire kids through their service.

“We’re trying to bring confidence into these children, have them experience life as what they should experience it and to hopefully someday get them into the job world and help them become successful individuals,” stated Fieck.

Chief executive officer Jaime Kriewaldt says proceeds from the event benefit everyone involved with the program.

“All the funds raised today will help us continue to support the current Big Brothers Big Sisters that are in our program and littles and their families as well as help us create even more matches, “explained Kriewaldt.

The organization has more than 100 kids waiting to receive mentorship. Fieck says you cannot put a price on helping those in need.

It does not take much to bring a lot of positivity to a child’s life and the positivity from a child’s back is priceless,” said Fieck

The fundraiser is the largest and longest-running event for the organization.