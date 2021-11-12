Big Brothers, Big Sisters needs community support to “Fund the Gap”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin are hosting their 2nd Annual Fund the Gap campaign. The fundraising event is virtual and give people the opportunity to browse, bid and donate.

The event is part of an end of the year initiative that will help us close the $225,000 financial gap in the BBBSNEW budget. The organization has taken a huge financial hit due to the pandemic. They have had to cancel their biggest fundraisers two years in a row. Taste of the Town, their Big Breakfast, and year-end Gala have all been cancelled.

Fund the Gap campaign is helping them fill the financial void. The items on auction are all donated by local businesses throughout the area. The items range from Packer-memorabilia to custard for a year from Culver’s.

Organizers say they have a waiting list of 100 mentees and to help clear the list, they need to hire additional staff. Also, there are several costs the organization accumulates that donations help cover. Big Brother Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin is entering its 50th and is asking for the community’s support to continue their work.

If you want to be apart of the online auction, you can visit their website. The auction ends on Sunday, November 14th at 8pm.