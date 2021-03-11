Big Brothers Big Sisters of NE WI holds first outdoor family fun event March 13

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) has announced their first-ever Fun for Kids’ Sake fundraising event.

According to a release, attendees will have the opportunity to test their skills at games and activities and savor winter-themed refreshments while enjoying a safe afternoon of outdoor play.

BBBSNEW says they are partnering with locations in both Brown and Shawano counties to launch this family-friendly event.

The non-profit organization says their event will kick off at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve on March 13 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

One week later, on March 20, Fun for Kids’ Sake will be at Franklin Park from noon until 4:00 p.m.

From bowling, golfing, and football toss to STEM arts and crafts and ring around the antler, the organization says these events will have something for everyone.

Families can finish off their visit by getting their photo taken with a larger-than-life bear display or school mascot.

The organization says everyone who attends can expect to receive a free beverage, snack pack, and face mask.

In addition to the event dates, BBBSNEW will be hosting a week-long online auction with items featured from Brown, Door, and Shawano businesses.

The auction goes live on March 12, runs until March 21, and is open to the public.

Some of the prizes include:

a Green Bay Packer framed jersey signed by Aaron Jones

18-Hole Round of Golf for Four Including Cart at Horseshoe Bay Gulf Club

a Pontoon Boat Rental on Shawano Lake with American Marine & Motorsports

a Helicopter Ride with Jet Air Group

To register, you can click here.