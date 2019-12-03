Big Brothers Big Sisters partnering with Marines for holiday shopping spree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local area non-profit will be making the season bright for a few families across Northeast Wisconsin this holiday season.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin is partnering up with the U.S. Marines for a holiday shopping spree, collecting as many toys as they can. The Marines’ Toys for Tots program will make this holiday season extra special for local-area children thanks to a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) and Target.

Marines and BBBSNEW staff will get the opportunity to play Santa’s Helpers for one day, racing through the aisle of Target collecting all the toys they can carry for Santa to hand out at the BBBSNEW’s Holiday Party.

Toys selected during Tuesday’s shopping spree will be distributed during BBBSNEW’s Holiday Party on Dec. 12th at The Woods Golf Course. Thanks to the courtesy of a generous donor, Bigs, Littles and their families will enjoy dinner, visits with Santa, gifts and family activities.