Big Lots to open in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest discount retailers in the nation will be opening its doors in Fond du Lac this month.

The weekend of February 12, Big Lots, Inc. will be hosting the grand opening of its new 46,942 sq. ft. store located at 616 West Johnson Street in Fond du Lac.

During the grand opening weekend, shoppers will not only be welcomed with special deals on merchandise but the first 100 customers will also be given scratch-off cards with the potential of winning up to $250 off a purchase.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Big Lots experience to Fond du Lac with the opening of our newest location,” said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots president and CEO. “We’ve put a lot of thought into the layout, design and visual appeal of the store to elevate the shopper experience and help our customers live bigger and better.”

Additionally, Big Lots Inc. shared that it will be implementing safety protocols and procedures in accordance with local health guidelines to help keep customers safe while shopping.

Furthermore, the store will also offer services like contactless curbside pickup, same-day delivery and Buy Online, and Pick Up In Store through BigLots.com.

