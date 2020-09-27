Big win for anglers in Oshkosh

2020 Bass Pro Cabela National Team Championship in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) You couldn’t have asked for better weather Saturday, and what better way to spend our last days of warm weather than on a boat.

One group anglers left Oshkosh— $25,000 dollars richer.

For the past few days over 220 teams from 16 states competed in the 2020 Bass Pro Cabela National Team Championship and Saturday that field was whittled down to a select few.

Jeff Kelm with Bass Pro Cabella Sports says, “The goal for the 25 teams is to capture your best five fish. Your five heaviest and they have to be over fifteen inches to bring them to the scale.”

So twenty-five two-men -teams foraged Lake Winnebago.

Jaysen Shine, a competitor, says he and his partner Bradley Mikeska, “knew this tournament could go super easy or we knew it could go super tough.”

This event was supposed to happen in may but because of COVID-19, these anglers are out on the water in September which means a smaller crop of fish to harvest.

Kelm says, “A few of these top twenty-five teams have brought in maybe two fish one day and maybe five fish the next day.”

These anglers aren’t professionals just a group of everyday guys looking to become the team to make the big catch.

The winners, Jaysen Shine and Bradley Mikeska, not only walked away with a $25,000 check, they received a boat worth over $70,000.