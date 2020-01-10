Big year of change ahead along riverfront in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – More buildings will soon be coming down on the site of a former paper mill in Kimberly.

After the analysis was completed to determine what portions of the old buildings could potentially be saved, Village of Kimberly Administrator Danielle Block says the current developer was only interested in the basement levels of the old structures.

Plans are now underway to use those foundational footprints and build up, but that means the old walls must come down.

A few remaining relics of what once was the paper mill along the riverfront in Kimberly were originally set to be part of the site’s redevelopment plan. But the village administrator says those plans have now changed and the buildings are coming down.

“Now we’ve been able to go in and mark out which walls are coming down and which walls he’d like to keep and the vast majority of the walls from kind of that ground level up… are coming down,” Block says. The developer hopes to use what’s left as the base for a new waterfront dining facility once the demolition is complete.

“Visually the public has probably seen that area remain idle for a while now, so it’s going to be a big year of change along the riverfront and then the developer can step in and get started down there.”

Part of the village’s overall plan for 2020 includes making the site much more accessible to the public in the coming year.

The village awarded the demolition contract to the M.R.D. Group who has a completion deadline of July of this year.