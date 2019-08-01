Bike Safety Rodeo held at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

The Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health partnered together Thursday morning to host a bike safety rodeo at Lambeau Field.

The event featured free bike helmet fittings and a free bike helmet giveaway for the first 800 children who attended. There was also a safety course for children to learn and practice bicycle riding skills.

“We teach the kids nowadays that operating a bike, they’re truly operating like a vehicle,” said De Pere Community Service Officer Jedd Bradley. “So teaching them the rules of the road teaches them what to do, and how to react as a car would on the roadway… and the second thing is (to) always have a helmet on their head.”

The event also featured special activities like face painting.

Additionally, the Big Taste Grill from Johnsonville was onsite, selling freshly grilled brats, with proceeds going to the Brown County Crime Prevention Foundation.