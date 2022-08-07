(WFRV) – The striking heat on Saturday was simply not enough to deter local riders from saddling up and biking around the area for a great cause.

Since 2016, the event known as ‘Bike to the Beat’ has been taking place yearly as a way to help support non-profits across northeast Wisconsin by raising money to help fight homelessness and hunger.

This year, officials told Local 5 that people who registered for the event raised nearly $60,000!

“You can ride anywhere between De Pere and Appleton and you can ride as little as eight miles to 58 miles. And they love the music, food, the volunteers; they’re all so thankful and it’s just a great time,” shared Amanda Brown, Fox Communities Credit Union Marketing Project Lead.

And the big payoff at the end… Riders got a free beer when they finished their bike ride.