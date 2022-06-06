GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 19th annual Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer was held on Sunday, bringing together bikers from across the state to help raise cancer awareness.

More than 100 bikers took part in the event that included a motorcycle ride, auction, live music, and food trucks. Over the past 18 years, the Cruise for Cancer has raised more than $2 million.

Organizers say it’s all about raising awareness and uniting to help those in need, “I think, you know it’s important for the community to realize that riders, motorcycle riders, are so charitable, they’re so giving. And so it’s what we want to show, we want to show that we’re part of the community and we want to give back,” says Dixie Kinnard, event organizer.”

All proceeds from the event go to families throughout northeast Wisconsin battling cancer.