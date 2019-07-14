Bikers hit the road to help local veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Bikers hit the road on their motorcycles Saturday to help local veterans.

The 14th annual Pearly Gates Veterans Ride took place at the Pearly Gates Bar Grille located on 3551 Finger Rd. in Green Bay.

Over 2,000 people attended the military ceremony at 11:15 a.m. along with the bike ride at 12:30 p.m.

The event had over 550 motorcycles and 110 classic cars and corvettes.

Over the years, the event raised over $1 million for veterans causes.

The Owner of Pearly Gates Bar and Grille Jeff Fonferek said he enjoys giving back to area veterans.

“We get the pleasure to help out so many veterans out of the funds raised that this event year-round brings,” Fonferek said. “I guess that’s the big thing, is we’re giving back to them, and they deserve everything they get.”

The event raised over $100,000 this year. Local Five’s Tom Zalaski had the honor of emceeing the event.