Biking skills park planned for Triangle Hill Sports Area in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A new facility planned for Triangle Hill Sports Area is sure to make mountain bikers smile. Kris Schuller has the details behind a new biking skills park – expected to break ground come May.

Triangle Hill Sports Area has long been known for its scenic trails, disc golf and tubing in the winter. Soon the executive director of the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation says – a new biking skills park will be added to that list.

“A biking skills park is basically a course for anybody from a small child on a strider bike, which is a bike with no peddles, all the way up to our advanced riders,” said Holly Baseman.

The park will have three tracks, each a quarter mile long with varying degrees of difficulty; a place where bikers can hone their skills, making them ready to take on the area’s existing challenging terrain.

“The Baird Creek trails are some of the most technical in Northeast Wisconsin,” she said. “The community has been asking for quite a while that we would put in some type of skills feature, so that kids have a way of learning and building and then being able to go out on the trails here.”

Baseman says this new biking skills park will see lots of use, considering the closest facility like it is in Wausau.

The foundation has been planning the $300,000 project for two years and just kicked off a major fundraising campaign. If all goes as planned, they hope to break ground next May.

“We’re excited about being a great fit for Baird Creek and the riders,” Baseman said.

“I think it’s awesome, it’s a good use of land, gives kids and people something to do instead of just trail, if they want to go around and actually bike, go off jumps, I think it’s a great use of the land,” said Brandon Davis, out enjoying the park with his children.

“In order to serve the next generation and the next generation, we really need something like this,” Baseman said.

And once open the park will be free to use.

Green Bay owns the property, but for 23 years the foundation has worked with the city to protect and preserve the natural spaces in and around Baird Creek.