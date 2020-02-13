Bill allowing 4 a.m. bar closing during convention advances

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin bars could remain open until 4 a.m. during the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this summer under a bill approved by a state Assembly Committee.

The vote Thursday brings the measure one step closer to passage in the state Legislature.

There’s a bipartisan push to allow for expanded bar hours during the July 13-16 convention, as has been done in other states, to capitalize on the estimated 50,000 people who will be in and around Milwaukee for the event.

The bill would allow bars all across the state, not just those in Milwaukee, to stay open until 4 a.m.