Bill introduced by Wisconsin Senator, others seek to end labeling of plant-based products as 'milk'

Local News

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Four members of Congress from dairy-producing states have again introduced legislation to prevent the labeling of products from nuts, seeds and plants as milk, saying it’s misleading to consumers.

The bipartisan bill has 33 co-sponsors in the U.S. House. It calls on the Food and Drug Administration to enforce its regulations that define milk and cream and stop the labeling of plant-based products as milk, yogurt or cheese.

Wisconsin Senator Democrat Tammy Baldwin is one of the four members of Congress that reintroduced the Dairy Pride Act and has gained support from Edge Dairy Cooperative, Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association and the National Milk Producers Federation.

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont says dairy farmers are already struggling to survive and are now facing a growing threat from the misleading practice of marketing plant-based products as milk or dairy products.

