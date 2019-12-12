Bill seeks to protect referees from unsportsmanlike conduct

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) There are not enough sports officials in Wisconsin and some say the reason is simple – unsportsmanlike conduct from fans, coaches, and players.

A bipartisan bill would make certain confrontations a misdemeanor crime.

Nearly half of new officials in Wisconsin quit within the first three years and they say combative fans, coaches and players are to blame.

Fans can still shout at officials if this bill passes as long as they stay away from the referees.

Tom Senecal is a referee and President of the Green Bay Official’s Association.

He says, “it’s important to know that if you leave the bleachers and accost us in the locker room area; there’s going to be a penalty for that”.

If this bill passes, offenders could face up to forty hours of community service or have to participate in anger management counseling.

Twenty-four states have a similar bill.

If you would like to learn more about becoming an official, contact Tom Senecal at tsenecal@gtasafe.com.