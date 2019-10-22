Bill to fund relocation of Green Bay coal piles passes senate committee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A bill providing the City of Green Bay with $1.2 million to assist in relocating the C. Reiss Coal piles passed through a state Senate committee Tuesday.

According to Senator Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay), the Senate Committee on Transportation, Veterans and Military Affairs passed 2019 Senate Bill 295 with a vote of 4-1.

The funds are to come from the Harbor Assistance Program and are intended to be used for detailed engineering and environmental work at the WPS Pulliam Plant Site.

“I want to thank Chairman Petrowski and committee members for voting in support of Senate Bill 295. The passage of this legislation through the Senate Committee moves this one step closer to passage. Utilizing funding from the Harbor Assistance Program to establish a suitable port in the new parcel at the Pulliam Plant and lead to the eventual drawdown of the coal piles on the banks of the Fox River would greatly improve Green Bay’s commercial opportunities and riverfront. I look forward to working with Senate Leaders to bring this bill to the Senate floor for a vote and onto the Governor to sign it into law,” says Sen. Cowles.