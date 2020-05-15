1  of  2
Bill to rename Appleton Post Office in honor of Lundgaard receives overwhelming support

Firefighter Lundgaard

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Representative Mike Gallagher says his bill to rename the Appleton Post Office in honor of Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard announced today has received overwhelming support from the Wisconsin delegation.

The bill – supported by Reps. Bryan Steil, Mark Pocan, Gwen Moore, Jim Sensenbrenner, and Glenn Grothman – would officially change the post office’s name to the Mitchell F. Lundgaard Post Office Building.

Lundgaard lost his life in the line of duty one year ago today.

“Officer Lundgaard was a hero in every sense of the word, and he deserves to be remembered as such,” said Rep. Gallagher. “While no gesture can fully honor his sacrifice, a post office in his name would serve as a small way for our community to commemorate his service for generations to come. With the support of the Appleton Fire Department, the Lundgaard family, and my Wisconsin colleagues, we will continue working to make the Mitchell F. Lundgaard Post Office a reality.” 

Rep. Gallagher comments on bill

“Mitch was a community hero that left us too soon. This is a great way to memorialize his passion for public service and to help secure his legacy in the Appleton community,” said Appleton Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen.

On Friday morning, the Appleton Fire Department and other city officials unveiled a park sign at Lundgaard Park at the intersection of North Lightning Drive and East Asbury Drive.

