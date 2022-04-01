APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Pool Players Association are hosting their annual state tournament this weekend at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton.

The event draws in nearly 1,600 contestants who compete in various categories such as 8-ball, 9-ball, and even 10-ball pool.

Most of the participants are from leagues around the state but the event is more than just the play itself.

“A lot of times people are used to playing in their local bars or their local little tournaments. Most of the time there’s maybe a couple tables or four tables. Now to come into an event like this and there’s more people, at the end of the day it’s amazing how many friends you make from it,” says Gregg Andler, the Wisconsin State Pool Players Association President.

There is certainly a leap from four tables as this event features over 150 billiards tables. Winners take home a plaque or trophy recognizing their success at the tournament alongside a little bit of cash.

The tournament runs from March 30 to April 3.