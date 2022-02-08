Bird E-Scooters approved for one more year in Appleton, with new rules

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After launching the pilot program on April 30, 2021, Appleton decided to keep the Bird E-Scooters for at least one more year, but with some new rules.

According to officials, the scooters were approved for another year. There were three changes to the program though.

The scooters will have a maximum of 12 mph on College Avenue Geo-fencing will be used to stop riders from ending their ride on the bridge In an effort to reduce the clutter of parked scooters, city leaders will create preferred parking zones. Those who park at the zones will reportedly get a discount on their ride.

Bird’s CEO and founder is Travis VanderZanden and his hometown is Appleton. VanderZanden says his mother spent 30 years as a bus driver for Valley Transit which shaped how he thinks about transportation.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.