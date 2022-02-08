Bird E-Scooters approved for one more year in Appleton, with new rules

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After launching the pilot program on April 30, 2021, Appleton decided to keep the Bird E-Scooters for at least one more year, but with some new rules.
According to officials, the scooters were approved for another year. There were three changes to the program though.
- The scooters will have a maximum of 12 mph on College Avenue
- Geo-fencing will be used to stop riders from ending their ride on the bridge
- In an effort to reduce the clutter of parked scooters, city leaders will create preferred parking zones. Those who park at the zones will reportedly get a discount on their ride.
Bird’s CEO and founder is Travis VanderZanden and his hometown is Appleton. VanderZanden says his mother spent 30 years as a bus driver for Valley Transit which shaped how he thinks about transportation.
No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.